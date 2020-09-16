ACB slow in handling corruption cases – HRDC

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been slow in handling corruption cases in the country despite receiving funding.

The grouping’s Chairperson Gift Trapence said this on Wednesday at a press briefing which the organization conducted in Lilongwe.

Chairperson of the grouping Gift Trapence said ACB was complaining that it was failing to work on the cases due to lack of funds but the current government has allocated funds to the Bureau.

Trapence demanded the ACB to be active considering that there are so many cases that need to be addressed by the bureau.

He then commended Malawians for providing information on whistle blowing Initiatives more especially on corruption.

“We received information about land, we have noticed that foreigners are accessing lands instead of Malawians we want this to end. We will be following this issue and will never stop. We have written a letter to Blantyre city assembly asking the assembly about the issue of land at Blantyre civic offices and Keza,” he said.

Trapence added that there is also the issue of construction of roads in Chikwawa and Nsanje worth billions which he said need to be investigated.

Another issue is the recruitment of Health Surveillance Assistants (HSA) by the Ministry of Health.

According to Trapence, there is nepotism in the recruitment and it is the recruitment process should be suspended.

Trapence said went on to say that they are aware that Malawians are wondering why the HRC was quiet for a while.

According to Trapence, the HRDC is devising new ways of monitoring the government to ensure that funds are used for noble course.

He added that after 100 days of the Tonse Alliance government, the grouping will ask Malawians to assess the government.