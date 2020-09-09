Malawi Parliament approves Kainja as Inspector General

Parliament has today confirmed Dr. George Hadrian Kainja as Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Kainja as IG in July and over the past two months he was working as acting IG.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda moved a motion for Kainja’s confirmation saying he has seen professionalism in the leadership of Kainja.

Member of Parliament for Chitipa South Werani Chilenga said Kainja is not capable but urged him to ensure that Malawians are protected to the fullest saying there are a lot of murder cases in the country.

Chilenga also advised Kainja to reform the traffic police department especially in the way officers deal with traffic stops.

He, however, hailed Kainja for ensuring that motorcycles on the roads of Malawi are registered and that operators use helmets.

Following a voice vote, Kainja was confirmed as the new Inspector General of Malawi.

Kainja has 27 years of service in the Malawi Police Service in various positions including Commissioner of Police responsible for Research, Planning and Reforms, Commissioner of Police responsible for Central Region of Malawi, Commissioner of Police responsible for Southern Region of Malawi, Head of Research, Planning and Organizational Development, Service Administration Officer and Deputy Officer in Charge Community Policing Services among others.

He replaces Duncan Mwapasa who was appointed by former President Lazarus Chakwera in August last year but was never confirmed by Parliament.