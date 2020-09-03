Anti-Corruption alliance demands adequate funding for ACB

The National Anti -Corruption Alliance has urged the Lazarus Chakwera administration to allocate adequate funds to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other institutions involved in the fight against corruption in the country.

The call was made on Tuesday in Mzuzu where the Alliance held a press briefing.

Moses Mkandawire who is the Alliance chairperson said they are expecting a lot on Friday when President Chakwera will be delivering State of the Nation Address (SONA) to open the budget sitting of Parliament.

“As an alliance we are happy with the new administration that they have shown the commitment already in fighting serious and organized corruption by among other things leaving Anti-Corruption bureau (ACB) to operate independently.

“What we would expect on Friday during the opening of the Parliament is a commitment to capacitate the institution of governance that will help in fighting corruption in the country,” said Mkandawire.

He then mentioned ACB, Office of Ombudsman, Finance intelligence unit and Malawi Police as institutions which need adequate funding.

According to Mkandawire, one the biggest challenges the organisation has observed is that the ACB is failing to extend the prosecution of cases because of funding.

Executive director for Centre for Human Rights reconciliation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa praised the Lazarus Chakwera administration for arresting people suspected of being involved in corruption.

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance involves four Non-Governmental Organisations which are Youth and Society, Church and Society program under Livingstonia Synod of CCAP, CHRR and Malawi Law Society.