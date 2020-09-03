Man dies after tree falls on him

A 23-year-old man has died after a tree he was cutting fell on him in Nkhata Bay District.

Nkhata Bay Police Publicist Kondwani James has identified the victim as, Boniface Msiska.

Kondwani said the incident happened on Wednesday at Siliya Village Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in the district.

A sister to the victim told police that her brother and his friend were clearing a piece of land for cultivation.

As the duo was cutting one of the trees, Msiska misjudged its falling direction and unfortunately the tree crushed on him.

Following the impact, the victim died on the spot after all rescue efforts proved futile.

Police officers from Chintheche visited the scene and took the body to Chintheche Rural Hospital for post-mortem which revealed that death was due to internal injuries.

Msiska hailed from Siliya Village in the area of TA Fukamapiri in Nkhata Bay District.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising community members to always be cautious when felling trees to avert similar tragedies.