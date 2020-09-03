New insurance firm introduces unique services for elderly

Newly launched Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) says it has unique services targeting the elderly who have always been ignored by other medical service providers.

The Health Insurance Company was launched on Tuesday by the Chief Executive Officer MacDonald Wella

Its services include Pensioners Medical Scheme, Gap Cover, Corporate Medical Scheme and Family Medical Scheme.

Wella said the scheme offers unique services to Malawians, especially the elderly who have always been ignored by other medical service providers after reaching 55 years plus.

“We have the Pensioners Medical Scheme to grant the elderly an opportunity to access to the best health facilities in Malawi so that they enjoy a better life during their golden years. We have the Gap Cover which allows members of other medical schemes to pay shortfalls at the point of service. This service is also very unique because it pays for the shortfall while their medical scheme pays for the main hospital bill and by the end of it all, members are assured that 100% of their bills will be covered,” he said.

On the Corporate Scheme, Wella said it was specifically designed to reach out to the corporate employees.

“It has three covers namely Mtende, Moyo and ThanziPlus, with Mtende being the highest cover in which members pay monthly premiums and they are given outstanding medical benefits from which 50% of their monthly premiums is allocated to their Medical Savings Plan. This helps them to use their savings for medication without restrictions.

“Moyo cover allows members to be given medium range benefits and a 50% of their monthly premiums is also allocated to their Medical Savings Plan from which their out‐patient benefits will be paid. ThanziPlus cover allows 50% of monthly premiums to be allocated to the member’s Medical Savings Plan for their out-patient benefits,” he said.

The Family Scheme was designed to give cover to the family as a unit through paying a one premium from which they have a common benefit as each member is allowed to access medical treatment throughout the year.

WEMAS has also come up with a unique way of rewarding its members by introducing incentives to members for staying fit throughout the year.

“We came up with this idea as one way of rewarding our members for staying fit throughout the year. Our members are given an opportunity to decide on how to use their benefits. By using MSP, members can decide how much to allocate to their out-patient benefits and they decide how to use that amount,” he said.

Currently, members are able to access WEMAS services in over 70 Service Providers across the country.

The Service Providers include Mwaiwathu Private Hospital, Blantyre Adventist Hospital, Masm Medi Clinics, Adventist Health Centre (Lilongwe), Lilongwe Private Clinic, City Centre Clinic, Shifa Hospital, Malmed (Blantyre, Ginnery Corner, Zomba), ABC Community Hospital as well as Likuni Mission Hospital.

WEMAS’ head office is in Lilongwe and its branch in Trade Fair grounds in Blantyre.