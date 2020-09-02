Chilima tells Blantyre Water Board to end erratic water supply by Oct 2

Vice President Saulos Chilima has given Blantyre Water Board (BWB) 30 days to improve water supply in the commercial city.

Chilima issued the ultimatum today when he met management of the board.

“It is completely unacceptable that people should stay two days or even one week without water.

“To this effect, we have resolved and greed that erratic water supply in Blantyre should be a thing of the past effective 2nd October, 2020. This means that we have given management 30 days to fix the problem. The Board has committed to implement this. We have agreed that failure is not an option for this task,” said Chilima who is also Minister of Public Reforms.

He added that the Board will issue a press statement committing the same to the residents of Blantyre that water supply will stabilize in 30 days from today.

According to Chilima, every Tuesday before 2nd October, the Board will be sending an update to the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo on the strides being taken to ensure that water supply stabilizes before or by 2nd October.

Other issues at the board diecussed during the meeting include contradiction on non-revenue water which has gone up from 37% in 2018/19 to 54 percent in 2019/20; loss of MK8.9 Billion for 2019/20; and installation of pre-paid meters.

