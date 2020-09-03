Gabadinho, Shalulile scores 15th goal each as golden boot race hots up

With the Absa Premiership League title race between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns set to be decided on the final day, the battle to finish as the top-flight’s leading scorer is also set to go down to the wire as both Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile scored a goal each on Wednesday to take their tallies to 15.

Mhango came off the bench to score the only goal as Orlando Pirates defeated Maritzburg United to move up to fourth in the standings with 49 points.

Mhango, who wasn’t able to find his goal scoring boots after the Covid-19 break, was left on the bench before his introduction in the 83rd minute.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvets Vits and Big Bullets (now Nyasa Big Bullets) forward had to round off three defenders before releasing a powerful shot past the opposition goalkeeper who had a slight touch to the ball before landing into the net.

However, as he was celebrating his goal, Highlands Park lethal forward also scored his 15th goal to take the golden boot race down to the wire.

The two are just a goal away from reaching Mwape Musonda’s 16 from last season (2018/19), which saw the Zambian secure the accolade at the annual Premier Soccer League awards ceremony.

Pirates will play Stellenbosch FC at home while Highlands Park will be hosted by Amazulu in the final games.

If Mhango wins the golden boot race, he will become the first Malawian ever to win the award in South Africa.