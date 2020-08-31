makhadzi raped

South African singer, Makhadzi, has revealed that she was repeatedly raped her manager’s husband.

The Riya Venda and Matorokisi singer made the revelations on MacG podcast.

Makhadzi whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona said she was raped by her manager’s husband when she was still in high school. She said her manager was also emotionally abusive towards her.

The singer left home at the age 12 to pursue music used to live at her manager’s home where she was abused and raped repeatedly.

She was however scared that saying anything of her sexual abuse would ruin her career.

She did not name the manager or her husband.