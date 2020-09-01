Coronavirus: Malawi registers 30 new cases, 13 new recoveries

Malawi has recorded 30 new Coronavirus and 13 new recoveries, taking the total number of cases to 5,566 and the total number of recoveries to 3,160.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus announced the new cases on Monday. He also announced the death of a 73-year-old man from Blantyre. The new death has taken the death toll to 175.

According to Phuka, ten of the new cases are locally transmitted and 20 are imported infections. Of the locally transmitted infections, seven are from Lilongwe and three are from Blantyre.

The twenty imported cases were identified among 710 returnees from South Africa. Six of these cases are from Blantyre, five from Thyolo, three from Lilongwe, two from Machinga, and one each from Balaka, Mangochi, Nkhotakota, and Phalombe.

Out of the 5,566 cases recorded in Malawi, 1,126 are imported infections and 4,440 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,160 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,231.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 69% are male.

The country has so far conducted 45,505 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 994 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged Malawians to stop the spread of the disease as it may still have devastating effects to people at risk of severe disease.