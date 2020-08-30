We need a serial killer – Chanthunya

Noel Chanthunya, brother of convicted murderer Misozi Chanthunya who was this week found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, is looking for a serial killer.

Noel Chanthunya said on twitter that he needed the serial killer to wipe out street children.

The tweet, posted on 26 November in 2016, resurfaced following the conviction of his brother Misozi.

“We need a serial killer to wipe out f*ucking Street kids” he tweeted, prompting people to question his motive.

Noel uses @NoelCastanza as a Twitter handle.

His brother, Misozi Chanthunya, was convicted this week on three counts of murder, perjury and hindering the burial of a dead person.

After murdering Linda Gasa, he buried her inside his family cottage at Monkey Bay in Mangochi.

The woman killer will be sentenced this coming Wednesday on 2 September 2020.

A majority reacted with disgust while some called on the law enforcers to investigate Noel on the backdrop of his brother’s murder conviction.

We need a serial killer to wipe out fucking Street kids pic.twitter.com/CwgnvceY34 — ⚔️NoelCountryForOldMen⚔️ (@NoelCastanza) November 26, 2016

Could have hired Misonzi if you wanted them dead that badly. https://t.co/YTKtK1Czm3 — Takondwa (@_takondwa) August 28, 2020

While one brother is getting convicted for murdering his own partner, the other was here advocating for the murder of street kids. Must be in the blood or something because eh….. https://t.co/Jo9gIQl3qV — Thiago Silva Stan Account (@ClaudeRonnie2) August 28, 2020

well someone said a serial killer has to kill street kids as if it's by choice that they are street kids — DJ SUBWOOFER 🇲🇼🇬🇧 (@BlackMayan) November 26, 2016

Every time I come across them, I try to give them whatever I have. I go home thinking about them, how they’ll sleep that night, how they’ll survive tomorrow,. They’re part of the reason I chose to do medicine cz in the future I want to open care centers and look after them. https://t.co/NPwxsLaUv0 — The Vagina Diaries out now (@kacey_legit) August 28, 2020

You sick huma being. What we need is less of you out in the streets. A lack of compassion is vulgarity in its highest form. Horrible man! https://t.co/8nPaTnarb6 — Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu (@NdlovuLawrence) November 27, 2016

😒people can be such vile creatures.

I refuse to be of the same species 💆🏽 https://t.co/nsPyVniGoC — weeeh🎀 (@stretchmarkjane) November 27, 2016

What a sick human being you are. A disgrace!!! https://t.co/6zEPcu8PrC — Mazaleni (@SpitchNzawumbi) November 27, 2016