Burglar gets 5 years in jail after stealing shoes

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing six pairs of shoes.

The convict identified as Davie Zaipa the convict went away with the 6 pairs of shoes and 3 mobile phones worth K160,000 as well as K21,000 cash.

The district’s police publicist lnspector Rodrick Maida said the court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Maston Chitsonga that Zaipa during the wee hours of May 18, 2020, broke and entered into a dwelling house in the district.

The matter was reported to Mangochi police station where investigations were instituted that led to Zaipa’s arrest.

He was charged with burglary and theft.

Appearing before court earlier this month, Zaipa pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him, prompting the state to parade three witnesses a development which was followed by his conviction.

In mitigation, Zaipa asked the court for leniency, saying he was propelled by poverty, but the state prayed for stiff sentence, citing that the conduct of Zaipa is a threat to villagers.

First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu sentenced Zaipa to five years in prison for burglary and one year with hard labour for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

Davie Zaipa hails from Mgundaphiri Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.