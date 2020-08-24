Teachers urged to boycott classes over risk allowances

Teachers in the country have been advised to boycott classes if government fails to give them risk allowances when schools reopen next month.

The development follows President Lazarus Chakwera’s order that schools should reopen in the first week of September.

Since the decision was announced, teachers have been demanding risk allowances saying they will be at a high risk of getting the Coronavirus.

Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) through its National coordinator Oliver Nakoma has supported the teachers’ demands.

National Coordinator for the forum said teachers will be exposed to the Coronavirus when meeting students hence they should be given allowances and every school should be supplied with enough Personal Protective Equipment.

“As Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) we are in full support of the decision that Teachers need risk allowance. And we are asking teachers never to come back to school if they are not provided with the said risk allowances,” said Nakoma.