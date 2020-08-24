Nkhata Bay Police in road safety awareness campaign

In a bid to reduce road accidents in Nkhata Bay, Police have embarked on an awareness campaign in which messages of road safety are being taken to all road users in the district.

Station Traffic Officer (STO) Assistant Superintendent Chrissy Msume said they are reminding all road users of important traffic rules and regulations.

She mentioned issues such as speeding, exceeding carrying capacity, driving whilst drunk which drivers are urged to refrain at all costs.

Msume added that Motor bike riders must put on crash helmets whenever they are on the road.

Pedestrians have also been advised to be drinking responsibly as some hit and run road accidents affect such people who drink and sleep on the road.

For safety of children, parents and guardians are being reminded of their responsibility to look after their children and ensure that they prevent them from playing along the road.

The exercise comes after a rise in road accidents along Nkhata Bay – Nkhotakota M5 road.

In other interventions, the traffic personnel in the district have impounded 10 vehicles and 18 motor bikes over various offences.