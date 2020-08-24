Bushiri: My heart races each time I see you

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Sunday took to Facebook to wish wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri a happy birthday.

Bushiri who leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) said God took His time to create Mary specifically for him.

“My heart races in my chest every single time when I catch a glimpse of your beautiful face Mary. And I can’t help but smile when I realize that you are all mine, mine to love- mine to cherish-mine to protect. Your perfect smile and elegant gait could leave anybody in awe, that’s why I always say, I got more than my share when God gave me you,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri – who is answering money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa together with Mary – noted that their love has become stronger and richer over the years despite trials that they have met along the way.

“Baby, thank you for fighting battles by my side and being my pavilion. May this new added year, bring you added blessings, joy and peace, that can only be found in the One that brought us together.

“Happy birthday to you- the mother of my kids. The mother of ECG. The mother of nations. I am grateful that God blessed me so immensely when He gave me you. I love you babe,” the prophet wrote.

Bushiri and Mary have two children and the couple leads the ECG which attracts thousands of people every Sunday.