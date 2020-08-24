7 weeks later: Cabinet get orientation

Better late than never, so the saying goes. After reducing their primary job-description to familiarization tours for close to seven weeks, Malawi cabinet ministers will finally get an orientation of their job.

Long convoys of close to 60 cars, visiting groceries, and performing tasks not intended for their ministries are but a few of shortcomings of President Lazarus Chakwera’s first cabinet – his litmus test when he marks 100 days in office on the 6th of October, 2020.

The Malawi leader opened the orientation today in Lilongwe where he said it has been organized in readiness of the first full cabinet meeting to be held in a few days.

According to Chakwera, Malawians have great expectations for the current administration because it represents a fresh chance to build a new Malawi.

He then urged the cabinet ministers to match the promises the Tonse Alliance made with action while also ensuring that everyone is involved.

“As members of the cabinet you have accepted this responsibility and have no choice but to execute it with excellence and humility.

“With the tools you will receive during this workshop, you will have the wherewithal to live up to the particular expertise, political experience and public expectations that first transpired that first inspired my decision to appoint you as I did,” he said.

The president also reminded the ministers that they have been entrusted to embody the five pillars of his agenda which are servant leadership, uniting Malawians, prospering together, ending corruption and the rule of law.

The two-day workshop will be led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and the cabinet members will be equipped with knowledge on government systems, processes and procedures.

According to Chakwera, topics and facilitators have been chosen to ensure that the ministers discharge their duties in accordance with law.