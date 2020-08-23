Steve Spesho fears Dan Lu: I am not dissing him

Steve Spesho is now failing to stand the heat caused by his latest Kukonda Zigololo release. The song has left Dan Lu heavily blooded with subliminal undercuts.

Spesho says he is now looking over his shoulder as he fears an offensive retaliation from the Sweet Banana pop-star.

He told Malawi24, Kukonda Zigololo is not a diss song despite having reference to a man who divorced a lady called Emily a year ago and planning another wedding in an undisclosed year.

Dan Lu and Emily divorced in 2019. In the same year, the musician proposed Katerina Nzima for a hand in marriage.

In one of the verses, Spesho sings, “Ena ake banja linatha ndi Emily, maukwati kumangisa every 2 years (a certain man divorced Emily, he weds every two years).

The audience concluded that the cosmetic vocalist was attacking Dan Lu since he divorced Emmie Kamkweche.

Writing on his Facebook page on Saturday, Spesho said he is not aiming at the Shupi hit maker.

“I wasn’t dissing Dan Lu. It was just straight advice to everyone.”