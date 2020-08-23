Master KG, Makhadzi confirm break-up: We are still young

Master KG and Makhadzi have confirmed their break-up saying they are still young and flourishing perfectly well outside their entanglement to “achieve big things”.

Both artists confirmed the news through their respective official social media platforms. Master KG, whose real name is Kgaogelo Moagi, posted on Facebook that the couple parted ways a few months ago. Makhadzi.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We’re still young and we still need to achieve big things.” posted the Jerusalema hitmaker.

The post was shared by Makhadzi on her Facebook with a confirmation that “it is indeed true” and that the two stars are no longer an item.

“Indeed it’s true. It has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” she said.

However, Malawi24 understand that the couple will continue to work together as label mates with joint releases.