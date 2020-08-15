UTM to elect North Governor

UTM will today elect a new Northern Region governor to replace Leonard Njikho who resigned last month

Two members of the party’s National Executive Committee, Chihaula Shaba and Dr Moses Mlenga, have confirmed that they will contest for the post during the polls.

In an interview, Shaba said he is hoping to carry the day because people do trust him.

He added that once voted as Regional Governor his first duty will be to make sure to win the Karonga Central Constituency by elections.

While Dr Mlenga said he believes power will come from the people who will vote.

“My trust is on people who will vote for me, I trust them and together I am sure we will work as a region. I will make sure to go back to districts committees and constituency committees to ask ways of building the party in the region,” said Mlenga.

The party’s Director of Political Affairs, Anittah Kalinde, however, said she did not know about the elections while UTM spokesperson Chidanti Malunga was not available.

Both Chihaula Shaba and Dr Moses Mlenga lost parliamentary seats in constituencies in Mzimba and Chitipa during the 2019 elections.