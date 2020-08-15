Brian Banda appointed State House Press Secretary

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Times Television Journalist Brian Banda as a State House Press Secretary.

State House Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the President Sean Kampondeni has confirmed the appointments.

Banda is a popular media personality and hosted the Hot Current Programme Times Television, where together with Times boss George Kasakula, he usually criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

He also interviewed Chakwera on numerous occasions including at campaign rallies across the country and on a programme named Times Exclusive which he hosted.

Last year, he left Times Television after it was reported that he breached the institution’s code of conduct bordering on corruption but was recalled in February this year.

Banda’s appointment at State House means he return to a role he also served during the Joyce Banda administration from 2012 to 2014.

Another person returning to State House is Martha Chikuni who has been appointed as Head of Marketing. Chikuni served as a Special Assistant in the Joyce Banda administration.

She is a relative to Joyce Banda whose People’s Party is now working with Lazarus Chakwera Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under the Tonse Alliance.

According to Kampondeni, Chakwera has also appointed Solomon Kavuta as Head of ICT and Major Precious Mahara Gausi as assistant aide de camp.

The appointments are with immediate effect.