Mzuni student found dead on Bunda Mountain

A Mzuzu University student identified as Zue Machilika was on Wednesday found dead on Bunda Mountain where he had gone to pray and fast.

Machilika lived at Area 36 in Lilongwe and was a second year Theology student at Mzuni.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Spokesperson Foster Benjamin said Machilika went to the mountain to pray alongside an unidentified woman on Wednesday.

While praying, it is said, he left the woman for an unknown place. He also had extra clothes which he left behind when leaving the woman.

Later on, the woman reportedly finished praying and took the clothes to a village headman.

Machilika was later found dead by a hunter who immediately reported to security officers at Bunda College of Agriculture.

The police were informed and they took the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital

According to Mzuni, Machilika will be buried today in Nkhotakota.