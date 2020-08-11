Ntchisi police impound 35 unregistered motorcycles

As one way of promoting road safety in order to reduce road accidents in Ntchisi, police in the district have impounded 35 motorcycles.

Police on August 10, 2020 embarked on traffic checks to impound motorcycles that are not road worthy.

The exercise was carried in trading centers of Khuwi, Ng’ombe, Chiwaliwali and Ntchisi BOMA, and 35, motorcycles have been impounded, due to a number of accidents the motorcycle operators are involved.

Sub inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, Ntchisi police public relations officer said that the traffic checks and patrols which were carried out by Ntchisi police traffic officers was led by station traffic officer (STO) Inspector Joedauay Honde.

The motorcycle operators have been charged with offences of using unregistered motorcycle, operating a motorcycle without a rider’s license, using a motorcycle without crush helmet, carrying more than two pillion passengers and using uninsured motorcycle. All charges are under road traffic act( RTA).