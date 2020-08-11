Coronavirus: Malawi registers 16 cases, 55 recoveries

Malawi has registered 16 new COVID-19 cases as well as 55 new recoveries and the total number of cases has hit 4,674.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Monday.

He said all the new cases are locally transmitted infections. They include four each from Blantyre and Lilongwe, two from Chikwawa, one each from Chiradzulu, Dowa, Kasungu, Mchinji, Mzimba North and Mzimba South.

Malawi has recorded 4,674 cases while the death toll is at 146. Out of these cases, 1,031 are imported infections and 3,643 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,430 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,098. The average age of the cases is 36.7 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 93 years old and 66.8% are male.

The country has so far conducted 34,877 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 114 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Malawi’s recovery rate has passed the 50% mark and Phuka said this is encouraging as it gives hope in the fight against COVID- 19 pandemic.

He, however, reminded those that have recovered to follow all preventive measures to avoid getting re-infected with Coronavirus as there is no known scientific evidence to show immunity in recovered patients.