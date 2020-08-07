Malawi weather:  Cold, windy conditions on Saturday

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says Malawians should expect cold, windy and partly cloudy conditions with rain showers tonight and tomorrow.

The conditions, according to the Met department, are due to high pressure area inducing cool and moist air from Indian Ocean into Malawi

In areas along Shire River and around Lake Chiuta and Chilwa, it will be windy with few showers tonight and during morning. There will also be windy and partly cloudy conditions with few rain showers in the afternoon as well as a minimum temperature of 19°C.

In Shire highlands, Kirk Range up to Dedza, people should expect cold and windy conditions with few showers tonight and during morning.

Partly cloudy and windy with rain showers will hit a few areas during the afternoon.

People in Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Kasungu and part of Mzimba District should expect cold and windy conditions tonight and during morning. It will be windy and partly cloudy with a chance of showers during the afternoon.

The Lakeshore areas of Salima, Nkhotakota, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Karonga, Mangochi will experience cool and windy with rain showers tonight and during morning. It will be partly cloudy and windy with showers of rain in the afternoon.

In all areas in the North except lakeshore, it will be very cold and windy tonight and during morning. Partly cloudy and windy conditions with few showers will hit in in the afternoon.