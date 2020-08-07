Coronavirus: Malawi records 65 new cases, 59 new recoveries

Malawi has registered 65 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new recoveries and one new death.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka said the new death is from Mzimba North.

He added that four of the new cases are imported and were identified at Mwanza border through routine screening.

The other 61 cases are locally transmitted infection. They include 24 from Lilongwe, 17 from Blantyre, four each from Mzimba South and Nkhotakota, three from Dowa, two each from Chiradzulu and Mzimba North, and one each from Karonga, Mangochi, Mwanza, Neno and Nsanje.

Malawi has recorded a total 4,491 cases including 137 deaths. Of these cases, 1,021 are imported infections and 3,470 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,137 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,217.

The country has so far conducted 32,466 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 786 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has commended the good work that health care workers and other frontline staff are doing in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

He said: “They have so far demonstrated high level of commitment and dedication. Therefore, I personally would like show my appreciation. It is my appeal to the public to provide necessary support and collaborate with the health workers and frontline staff to ensure that we contain the spread of this virus in our country. The COVID-19 fight requires a shared responsibility.”