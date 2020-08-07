Minister warns against tribalism, regionalism in councils

By Synd Kalimbuka

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Lingson Belekanyama has warned against tribalism and regionalism in district councils, saying discrimination affects implementation of development activities.

Speaking when he met council secretariat at Zomba district council yesterday, Belekanyama said his ministry is aware that some senior council members are sidelining fellow officers because of where one comes from and which tribe he or she belongs to.

He said councils should focus on implementation of projects in order to take Malawi far.

“Every officer in the council should leave politics aside but instead should be on the forefront in promoting unity and development,” he said.

In addition, the minister urged every public officer to be nonpartisan when carrying out government business.

He also appealed to the councils to improve efficiency as government will be lobbying for funds from partners.

In his remarks when he inspected the construction works of Songani market and Thondwe bus depot, Belekanyama said he was impressed on the progress as there was interest by communities and vendors to start using facilities once completed.

“Let me commended Member of Parliament in the area Grace Kwelepeta and Senior chief Malemia for preparing vendors and all market users to occupy Songani market once completed,” he said.

He added that the support by the member of parliament, chief Malemia and the community has made the construction possible and fast without challenges.

Zomba district council chairperson Baster Chirwa promised to enforce bylaws so that the market and bus depot users occupy the modern structures which have cost K933 Million.

He said the two structures will increase revenue collection once people occupy.

Construction work for Songani modern Market and Thondwe bus depot started in February 2020 and is expected to be completed in November this year.

Before inspecting the two facilities, the minister also inspected Zomba mini stadium which started four years ago and has been delayed due to lack of funding from government.