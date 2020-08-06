UDF replaces Ndanga with Mwawa

United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed Yusuf Mwawa as the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, replacing Ken Ndanga who is facing murder charges.

The party’s Secretary General Kandi Padambo has confirmed the appointment of Mwawa in a letter to UDF members dated August 5.

“I write to advise that it has pleased the party President, Atupele Muluzi to approve the appointment of Honourable Yusuf Mwawa as Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect. This follows the regrettable circumstances involving the arrest and subsequent charging of Ken Ndanga,” said Padambo.

He added that Mwawa will work as UDF spokesperson until the judicial conclusion of the matter in Ndanga is suspected to have been involved.

Ndanga was arrested last month on accusations that he sponsored the arson attack which led to the killing of Seleman Tambala, wife Ayiles Tambala and 11-year-old son Shukran died.

The Tambala family lived in a house which is in the same building as a UTM party office at Area 24 in Lilongwe. The building was petrol bombed on the night of May 4.