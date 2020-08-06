Former MBC presenter Jolly Kalelo dies

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) presenter Jolly Kalelo has died in Lilongwe.

Kalelo has died today at Kamuzu Central Hospital, according to officials of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he was serving as a Regional Secretary.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said Kalelo was a dedicated and selfless member of the party.

“Very sad to lose Osaweta Jolly Kalelo, former MP and who until his death was the MCP Regional Secretary for Central Region. We have lost an asset in MCP; such a dedicated and selfless soul,” Mkaka said.

Kalelo was a popular presenter on MBC Radio in 1990s where he hosted Tadzuka Sitidziwa Anzathu, a morning programme. He was also known as Osaweta.

Dean of Law at Chancellor College Sunduzwayo Madise paid tribute to Kalelo in a Facebook post.

“Every morning he entertained us on Radio MBC, the consummate announcer Hamba kahle mfwethu Fare thee well O’Lilongwe,” said Madise.

Kalelo also previously served as Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North.