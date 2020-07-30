MRA seize Mukhito’s vehicles

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has today seized seven motor vehicles belonging to former Director of State Residences Peter Mukhito.

MRA has announced in a statement that the vehicles have been seized for suspected tax evasion.

“The search [at Mukhito’s residence in Lilongwe] has resulted in the detention of seven (7) motor vehicles pending production of Customs clearance documentation,” says the statement.

The seized vehicles included Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8) registration number BW 6060, Range Rover – No number plate, Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8) – No number plate, Mercedes Benz registration number CPM 2 and VW Passat registration number CP 7074.

The other two are a Toyota Fortuner, registration number MH 950 and a Bentry, registration number FW16LS-GP.

The detained motor vehicles are being kept at MRA offices while the Authority conducts further investigations.

Mukhito was recently arrested in connection to the cement scandal, where former President Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used in importation of bags of free duty cement worth over K5 billion.

According to documents, Mukhitho on several occasions asked the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to provide clearance for the free duty cement.