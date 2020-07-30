UDF spokesperson Ndanga arrested over attack on Tambala family

Police have arrested United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga over the arson attack that led to the killing of three members of one family.

National Police deputy spokesperson, Thomeck Nyaude, has confirmed the arrest of Ndanga in connection the arson attack.

He added that Ndanga will be taken to court to be charged.

The Tambala family lived in a house which is in the same building as a UTM party office at Area 24 in Lilongwe.

The building was petrol bombed on the night of May 4 and members of the Tambala family suffered burns following the attack.

They were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where Seleman Tambala, wife Ayiles Tambala and 11-year-old son Shukran died.

Three other children of the couple also suffered injuries and they later recovered.

At the time of the attack, UTM was an opposition party but now it is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.

Three people were also arrested last week in connection to the attack.

In a related development, police on Thursday arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Director for the South Yona Mlotha and Billy Severe.

The two were picked up in connection to theft and malicious damage that took place in 2019. They were interrogated at Soche Police before being released on bail.