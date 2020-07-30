Chilima tells Education Ministry to remove ghost teachers

Vice President Saulos Chilima has told the Ministry of Education to flush out ghost teachers as well as political party functionaries who are on the ministry’s payroll as teachers.

Chilima made the remarks today during a meeting with Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje and officials from the ministry on the progress of Public Sector Reforms in the ministry.

According to Chilima, he told the ministry to look into allegations that supporters of some political parties were placed on payroll even though they are not teachers.

“I also spoke strongly on the need to depoliticize the ministry starting with a personnel audit to flush out ghost teachers as well as political party functionaries who are allegedly on payroll as teachers. I directed that this must be done within 30 days. Earning taxpayers’ money for doing nothing is theft,” said Chilima.

The vice president also urged the ministry to address issues of quality of education alongside infrastructure development.

“As the ministry works towards improving infrastructure, initiatives should include new desks, fully equipped laboratories and most importantly that the teaching of Information Communication Technology (ICT) must be mandatory to fully prepare our children for the digital global world,” said Chilima.

The Ministry of Education officials told Chilima that the ministry has been implementing seven reform areas which include decentralisation of some of its functions to six education divisions and improving quality of education.

The reforms also include a new criterion for promoting teachers, establishment of a Malawi Qualification Authority and the review of allowances for teachers based in rural areas.