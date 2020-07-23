Mutharika says Tonse Govt has failed to bring change

Former President Peter Mutharika says Malawians have already seen that the Lazarus Chakwera administration has not brought the change people were looking for.

The former Malawi leader said this in a statement today posted on his Facebook page.

According to Mutharika, the Chakwera administration has not met Malawians’ expectations.

“Malawians have already seen that their much touted change has not brought them the change they were looking for,” he said.

Mutharika ruled Malawi for six years from 2014 and was booted out by Chakwera in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections.

On Wednesday, the former Malawi leader had an audience with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership from the Eastern region, parliamentarians from the region as well as some members of the DPP National Governing Council led by Dr. Bright Msaka, SC who is the Vice President for the DPP in Eastern region.

The meeting was held at Mutharika’s Villas in Mangochi.

In his Facebook message, Mutharika who is also DPP president said he will never leave the DPP and will always fight with the party till the end.

He said: “Come next election, DPP will be bouncing back in government and I will render all my support to make sure this is achieved as we did between 2012 to 2014.

“I therefore call upon all DPP supporters to remain strong and vigilant, united and principled so that we achieve this together.”

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mutharika, DPP Vice President Msaka said they went to thank Mutharika for the development projects implemented in the Eastern Region during the time Mutharika was in power.