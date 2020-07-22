Minister of Energy Newton Kambala says the Lazarus Chakwera administration wants Malawi to have enough power by 2021.

Kambala made the remarks on Tuesday when he visited Tedzani and Nkula Hydro power stations.

At Tedzani, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) is constructing Tedzani IV Hydro Power Station. When completed, Tedzani IV will add 18 Megga Watt to the national grid.

Kambala during his visit expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project which is expected to be completed in February 2021.

He said the power station when completed will be able to close the supply and demand gap, where currently demand is higher than supply.

According to Kambala, it is the desire of President Chakwera to see that by 2021 Malawians have enough electricity.

The minister also said he will not let Malawians down and will make sure that there is enough power everyday.

On the sidelines of the tour, the Minister also had an interface with EGENCO management team where he stressed his commitment to support and work with the company as partners.

Kambala also reiterated the need for EGENCO to desist from corruption and for regular submission of reports to the ministry.

Currently, consumers connected to the national grid, particularly in cities and towns, are enjoying 24 hours of electricity.

However, power outages are still a challenge in Malawi. For several weeks earlier this year, people in the country were experiencing four hours of power outage every day.

In 2017, the situation was worse with blackouts lasting over 20 hours as authorities attributed the power challenges to low water levels in the Shire River.