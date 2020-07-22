Man jailed 12 years for raping 10-year-old child

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The man has been identified as Andrew Mtonga.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Kaliati Phiri told the court that Mtonga raped the minor on February 17, 2020 whilst in his own house.

On the material date, the victim went to Mtonga’s house to play with the convict’s daughter.

Later, the convict’s wife asked the girl to bring her a cooking stick which was in another house.

When she entered the house, Mtonga grabbed her hand and dragged her to the bedroom where he raped.

Mtonga then threatened the victim that she was going to die if she reveals the ordeal to anyone.

However, the victim told her father after some days and the case was reported at Police.

The victim was taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where it was medically proven that she was raped which led to Mtonga’s arrest.

Appearing in court, Mtonga pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, a situation which forced state to parade five witnesses.

After Mtonga was found guilty, Sub Inspector Kalliati Phiri asked court for a stiff punishment to teach the convict a lesson and deter would be offenders.

When passing sentence, Principal Residence Magistrate Paul Chiotcha, concurred with the state and sentenced the convict to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Andrew Mtonga hails from Zana village in the area of Inkosi Mtwalo in Mzimba District.