Coronavirus: Malawi registers 97 new cases

Malawi has registered 97 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new recoveries and four new deaths.

Two of the victims are from Blantyre and one each from Chitipa (occurred on 15th July) and Mzimba South (occurred on 6th July).

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka said 92 of the new cases are locally transmitted infections and five are imported infections.

“Of the locally transmitted infections, nine are healthcare workers (seven from Lilongwe and two from Nkhata Bay), 34 from Blantyre, 17 from Lilongwe, 16 from Mzuzu, three each from Nkhata Bay and Kasungu, two each from Mwanza and Dowa, and one each from Karonga, Likoma, Mchinji, Mulanje, Neno and Zomba.

“The imported cases were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening. Two are from Mangochi and one each from Blantyre, Dedza, and Zomba,” said Phuka.

In total, Malawi has recorded 2,907 cases including 59 deaths. Of these cases, 866 are imported infections and 2041 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1,135 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,713.

The country has so far conducted 23733 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing centres.

According to Phuka, over 85 percent of the cases in Malawi have mild or no symptoms at all and where practical are advised to self-isolate at home.

He has urged patients who are at home to separate themselves from other people in their home and stay in a well-ventilated bedroom.

Patients should also use a separate bathroom but if not possible, they must clean with household disinfectant or soap after every use.

“Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often.

“Do not share utensils (plates, spoons, cups) with other family members during isolation.

“Stay at least 1 metre away from other people in the home. Wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the disease to others,” said Phuka.

He added that if isolation conditions are not possible within the household, patient should contact healthcare workers for Government supported institutional isolation.

