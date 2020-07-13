Ex-MRA DCG Roza Mbilizi released from police custody

Malawi Police on Sunday released former Deputy Commissioner General (DCG) of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Roza Mbilizi.

The former MRA DCG was arrested on Friday but, according to reports, she was released on Sunday due to the 48-hour rule.

On rights of arrested persons, Section 42 (b) of the Constitution says: “as soon as it is reasonably possible, but not later than 48 hours after the arrest, or if the period of 48 hours expires outside ordinary court hours or on a day which is not a court day, the first court day after such expiry, to be brought before an independent and impartial court of law and to be charged or to be informed of the reason for his or her further detention, failing which he or she shall be released.”

On Social media, some people have argued that the rule does not include weekends hence Mbilizi should have been taken to court on today.

Mbilizi was arrested because she facilitated clearance of 400,000 bags of cement worth K3.2 billion which former President Peter Mutharika imported without paying duty between 2018 and 2019.

There are also documents shared on social media showing that more bags of cement were also allowed to be imported into the country duty free.