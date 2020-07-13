National Bank closes branch after employees contract Coronavirus

Several National Bank employees at Chichiri Service Centre have tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing the bank to close the branch.

The bank has confirmed the closure in a statement dated July 11.

“National Bank would like to advise its customers on the closure of our Chichiri Service Centre in Blantyre with immediate effect. Please note that the service centre shall remain closed for 14 calendar days.

“Regrettably, this closure has been necessitated by the fact that several members of staff working from the service centre have tested positive for COVID-19,” reads the statement from the bank.

Meanwhile, the bank has said that the service centre will be disinfected to ensure the safety of employees and clients.

Staff at the service centre will also be placed on quarantine and employees who have tested negative will be re-tested after 14 days and before the re-opening of the service centre.

“Staff that have tested positive shall only return to their workstations upon full recovery from the virus and following a negative test result certified by the Blantyre District Health Office,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, National Bank has urged customers to use other service centres in Blantyre and to utilize digital banking channels.

Malawi has recorded 2,364 cases including 38 deaths. Of these cases, 808 are imported infections and 1,556 are locally transmitted. There have also been 557 recoveries.