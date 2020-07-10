12 police officers arrested over Buleya Lule’s death

The Malawi Police Service has today arrested 12 officers over the death of Buleya Lule.

The development comes a year after Lule, a suspect in the killing of a person with albinism, died in police custody.

Buleya was arrested in February after suspects who admitted abducting Goodson Makanjira – a 14-year-old boy with albinism – told a court in Lilongwe that he (Buleya) promised to give them K800,000 for kidnapping the boy.

After appearing in court, Buleya was taken into police custody where he died. An autopsy conducted by pathologist report Dr Charles Dzamalala has revealed that Buleya was electrocuted.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission in its report last year condemned the police for torturing the victim.

The commission demanded the police to urgently institute criminal investigations of all police officers, who arrested the victim on 18th February, 2019; held him for interrogation; and in whose custody the victim was during the period when the Commission suspects the Victim died, to determine the role they played, if at all, leading to the death of the victim.