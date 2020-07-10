Chakwera goofs: Has no power to appoint MRA tsar

President Lazarus Chakwera illegally appointed the new Commissioner General of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The Malawi leader on Wednesday appointed John Bizwick as MRA boss to replace Gray Malata.

Chakwera also appointed Henry Ngutwa as Deputy Commissioner General (Revenue) and Mary Katsonga Phiri as Deputy Commissioner General (Administration).

The laws on the appointment of the Commissioner General states that the office holder shall be appointed by the MRA board on such terms and conditions as the board shall determine.

The law also states that terms and conditions of the Commissioner General shall be subject to approval by the Minister under whose ministry MRA falls.

Currently, MRA does not have a board because President Chakwera dissolved the board of the tax collector last week.

Some Malawians have argued that Chakwera should have first named a new board at MRA and then allowed the board to appoint a new boss of the tax collector.

This comes as the Malawi leader is under fire from Malawians, including his own supporters, for appointing family members in his 31-member cabinet.