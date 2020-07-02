Ntopwa One released on bail

A court in Blantyre has granted bail to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi Ward Isaac Jomo Osman.

The 39-year-old politician who is also known as Ntopwa One was arrested on Monday and charged with malicious damage and theft.

He appeared before the Magistrate’s court today where he was granted bail and ordered to surrender his travel documents and pay a bail bond of K200,000. The case will continue in court on July 24.

According to Limbe Police spokesperson Patrick Mussa, it is suspected that Osman committed the offences of theft and malicious damage at the house of Member of Parliament for Blantyre Bangwe Constituency, Orphan Shawa in Mpingwe.

Mussa said Shawa was celebrating his victory after winning as an independent Member of Parliament following the 2019 Tripartite elections.

In the course of celebrations, Osman together with other accomplices whilst armed with panga knives, invaded the house and violently damaged three car windscreens, and stole three Samsung and two Itel cellphones valued at K1,035,000.

Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.