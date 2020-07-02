Chakwera administration dissolves 7 boards

The Lazarus Chakwera administration has dissolved seven boards of statutory corporations and state owned enterprises.

Affected companies are Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Roads Fund Administration (RFA), Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), Malawi Agriculture and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC), Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SGFRFM), Pesticides Control Board (PCB) AND Sunbird Malawi Limited (SML).

The Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government says the dissolution is with immediate effect.

On Tuesday, the new government also dissolved boards of 60 state owned companies including Electricity Corporation of Malawi, Airport Development Company, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and ADMARC.

Another action taken by the new government is the suspension of government contracts.

President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday that he had received reports from various state institutions regarding the status of their operations.

He added that this will inform the steps to be taken to ensure that all institutions have the wherewithal to address the anomalies and malpractices within them.

Chakwera was elected President of Malawi in the June 23 Elections where he defeated former President Peter Mutharika.