Mutharika says DPP SG Jeffrey sought refuge “in forest”

…claims DPP monitors have been chased away in Central Region

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey was forced to seek refuge in a forest as she fled from a mob that wanted to attack her.

Mutharika made the remarks today at Goliati in Thyolo where he cast his vote in the Fresh President Elections. The Malawi leader is also the DPP candidate in the polls.

On Monday, people in Nkhotakota intercepted a group of people suspected of being involved in the pre-marking of ballots.

According to Mutharika, a mob also wanted to attack Jeffrey at her home and the group damaged a lodge belonging to Jeffrey’s husband in Nkhotakota.

“I mean it can only be the opposition… For whatever reasons, I don’t know. Imagine she had to seek refuge in the forest before she was rescued by security agents. On top of that, the same people have torched a lodge belonging to her husband,” said Mutharika.

He also claimed that DPP monitors have been chased away from some polling centres in the Central Region. He then condemned the acts of political violence.

“I’m saddened and I condemn such barbaric acts in the strongest sense possible. We all need credible and fair elections, but what the opposition is doing is not fair,” he said.