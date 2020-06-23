Do not take the law into your own hands – Kachale

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has urged citizens of Malawi to avoid taking laws in their own hands when dealing with cases of alleged violations of electoral laws.

MEC Chairperson was speaking during a press briefing in the morning at the main Tally Center in Blantyre.

Kachale said people should leave those who are violating electoral laws in the hands of law enforcers.

“You know people risk creating an environment of chaos and lawlessness if they continue with such behavior. As MEC I am urging the public to report suspicious activities to legitimate law enforcement agencies,” said Kachale.

Meanwhile, Kachale has assured Malawians that MEC has appropriate security measures to prevent the use of fake ballots in the elections.

“As the Commission, we have put in place some protocols to ensure that all legitimate ballots are accounted for and prevent unprincipled individuals from using fake ballots papers to manipulate this Elections,” said Kachale.

Today, the citizens of Malawi are voting for a president. In the Central Region and Eastern region, DPP monitors have reportedly been attacked for violating electoral laws.