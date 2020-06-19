Youths urged to be active in their communities

Youths in Phalombe district have been advised to be active in their communities so that they should not be left behind in developmental activities.

The advice was given on Friday morning during the district’s youth network elections for office bearers who will work for the next three years.

Speaking after the polls, Education, Youth, Sports and Social Welfare service committee of the district Chairperson Simon Abraham told the elected members that they should make the youths from different youth clubs vibrant so that they should be contributing ideas to the developmental committees.

“There have been complaints that most village action plans do not contain things to do with the youths, this is so because we aren’t active in the villages. Please awake your friends, their presence is needed in the decision making committees,” said the Migowi ward Councillor.

In his remarks, District Youth Officer for the district, Ian Sukali, concurred with Abraham’s sentiments that the silence of the youths in the district is leaving behind many youths in the making of critical decisions that can uplift their lives.

“It’s high time that we should realise how important we are in our villages, we should be voicing out our concerns so that authorities should be including us in their plans,” said Sukali.

Meanwhile, Luka Wyson who has been voted for a second term as the chairperson of the district’s youth network says he will convene a meeting very soon for the youth to develop an action plan and he has promised that he will lobby for the capacity building meetings for the youths to understand fully how different aspects of development are run.