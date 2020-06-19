Chakwera’s wife in self-isolation

Monica Chakwera, wife of presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, is under self-quarantine following her return from the United States of America.

Mrs Chakwera arrived in the country over a week ago and went into self-isolation as preventive measure against the Coronavirus.

While she was in the US, she missed the funeral over her mother who died a few weeks ago.

Her husband, Lazarus Chakwera, was over the past weeks on the campaign trail as he seeks the presidency in the June 23 elections. On his trail, Dr Chakwera was being accompanied by his daughter.

However, this week Mr Chakwera has not attended any rally leading to social media speculation over his health.

At a rally that was scheduled to be addressed by Chakwera, Malawi Congress Party Vice President Sidik Mia who represented Mr Chakwera said the MCP leader was attending to other pressing issues ahead of presidential election.

Earlier this week, Mr Chakwera posted on Facebook about meeting people at his office and conducting interviews with the international media.

In an interview with AFP, Chakwera spoke about the coronavirus, which has led to 8 deaths in Malawi with 592 cases recorded.

The presidential hopeful slammed President Peter Mutharika’s response to the pandemic.

When coronavirus reached the country in early April, “The knee-jerk response by government made it difficult for people to trust it,” he said.

“Even Covid-19 funds that have come in, have been abused,” he charged, without giving details.

On holding the elections while also fighting the pandemic, Chakwera said: “People are saying, let’s settle the political question and then we can together look at this pandemic and how best to fight it.”