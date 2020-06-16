Chilima says Tonse will reduce presidential power

Vice President Saulos Claus Chilima who is also a runningmate to Tonse alliance presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera has once more emphasized that the alliance will reduce powers for the president.

According to Chilima, the revised laws once the alliance is voted into power on 23rd June, 2020 will enable people to remove the president in power if he is failing to deliver through constituency representatives in Parliament.

President is not your boss, he is your servant. Do not call the president as boss. You are the one who put him or her in power.

It is for this reason that now you see the President growing wings threatening his own people. Vote wisely, we will review this, Chilima promised this during a rally in Chitipa on Monday, 15th June, 2020.

The need for constitutional review to the presidential powers first surfaced in Chilimas manifesto during 2019 tripartite elections.

In his remarks, Kamuzu Chibambo of PETRA canvassed people in Chitipa to rally behind Tonse alliance if they are to see change saying they should not get cheated by the current regime claims that it has constructed Karonga-Chitipa road. He said the road was constructed by late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Its high time we had a marvelous infrastructure development in Chitipa, we shouldnt be talking of Karonga-Chitipa road by today, nothing tangible within these years since the road was constructed by late Mutharika. We need something new. Chibambo said.

During the rally, former Deputy Director of Youth (DOY) for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the North,

Philemon Mtambo, was unveiled to Tonse alliance followers and he promised to work with the alliance.