Health workers stoned while burying Covid-19 victim

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus says healthworkers were attacked in Blantyre on Sunday as they were burying the body of a person who died of Covid-19.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka on Monday expressed concern over the incident.

He noted that Covid-19 health workers take care of Coronavirus patients and conduct burial in case of death in order to reduce infenction.

Phuka then expressed concern that some communities have been hostile to health workers.

“In an unfortunate event yesterday, health workers from Blantyre DHO were stoned as they conducting burial of a corpse.

“This kind of burial started in 1970s when health care workers buried those that died from cholera. There were no such incidences, therefore learning from our history we can do better today,” said Phuka.

He then urged the general public to support health workers and protect the good health of the public.

He also asked community security systems and security agencies to ensure security for health workers.

“The health care workers and all frontline workers are a valuable resource as we fight the pandemic,” said Phuka.

Malawi has registered 555 Coronavirus cases. There have been 6 deaths and 69 recoveries.

H