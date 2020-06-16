Coronavirus: Recorded cases in Malawi hit 555

Eight new coronavirus cases have been registered in Malawi and the number of recorded coronavirus cases in the country has hit 555.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Monday.

Of the new cases, one is a health care worker from Mzuzu and one is from Blantyre.

“The other six new cases were identified at Mwanza port of entry during routine screening of people entering the country.

“Three of these cases are from Blantyre, two from Machinga, and one is still being investigated,” he said.

In Malawi, there have been six deaths and 69 recoveries.

Out of the 555 cases recorded, 443 are imported infections and 97 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigation.

The average age of the cases is 31.9 years, the youngest case is aged 1 year while the oldest is 75 years. Seventy percent of the patients are male.

The country has so far conducted 8438 COVID-19 tests in 25 COVID-19 testing sites.