Chilima forced to cancel tour after mob blocks convoy

Vice President Saulos Chilima was on Friday forced to cancel his tour in Machinga after a mob blocked a road to stop his convoy from passing through.

The thugs burned tyres and placed logs in the middle of the Bakili Muluzi highway road at Mselema in Machinga. They also pelted stones at vehicles belonging to UTM, the party Chilima leads.

Chilima, who is also runningmate of the Tonse Alliance, was expected to have whistle-stop tour at Ngokwe and Ntaja in the district.

The UTM leader has since condemned the violence and has urged supporters of the Tonse Alliance not to retaliate.

Speaking through his spokesperson Pilirani Phiri, Chilima said the only way to end the acts of violence is by voting for the Tonse Alliance in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Chilima’s convoy was also recently stoned in Phalombe as he campaigned ahead of the Fresh Presidential elections.