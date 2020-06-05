Ballot papers to be printed in Dubai

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the Dubai company that printed the ballot papers for 2019 elections will also print ballot papers for the Fresh Presidential Election.

MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika said the company is Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC .

“The company has been identified after getting a No-Objection from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA),” said Alfandika.

He added that the ballot paper printing exercise has been put on hold pending setting of polling date by Parliament.

“The new Commission, once in place, will also have to decide and guide on supervision and observation of the printing process by itself and political parties’ representatives in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has advised stakeholders of the period for the printing and delivery of ballot papers once all details become clear.