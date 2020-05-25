DPP officials pledge K2.6 million for Chitipa United

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians on Sunday pledged to give Chitipa United K2.6 million to allow the club to clear a 32 seater bus at the border.

The DPP officials made the pledge at a campaign rally in Chitipa on Sunday.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango pledged K1 million, senior member Leston Mulli pledged K1.1 million while Minister of Natural Resources Symon Vuwa Kaunda pledged K500,000.

The DPP politicians said the money will be deposited into Chitipa United bank account before end of business on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Mulli said Chitipa is part of Malawi and nothing can stop the ruling party from helping the club.

“We are glad to see people of Chitipa supporting the party and this is how we say our thanks,” said Mulli.

Chitipa United bought the 32 seater coaster last year but failed to clear it due to financial problems. A club taskforce managed to raise about K4 million which is not enough to clear the bus.

One of the team officials who asked not to be named thanked the DPP officials for the help saying it comes at the right time when the Super League is expected to resume. He added that the door is still open for other well-wishers to support the team.

Earlier this year, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango also donated K2 million to the team.